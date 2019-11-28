Bears vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Online

The Chicago Bears travel to Ford Field on Thursday, November 28 for an NFL Thanksgiving showdown against the division rival Detroit Lions. While the Lions are used to playing on Thanksgiving Day, a brand new face will be on display for the home fans.

Ahead of this week’s game, the Lions announced that unknown rookie David Blough will be the team’s starting quarterback. Blough was acquired from the Cleveland Browns at the cutdown deadline and will be making his first regular season appearance in the National Football League.

With an unknown signal-caller at the helm at a disappointing 3-7-1 record entering Week 13, the Bears find themselves as five-point favorites.

All of the information you need to catch today’s game can be seen below.

Bears vs Lions: Time, TV Channel & Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, November 28

Start Time: 12:30 P.M. EST

Location: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Channel: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

How To Live Stream Bears vs Lions Online

You can live stream today’s NFL Thanksgiving game on the FOX Sports Go website. You will be required to log in with your cable provider information.

If you do not have a cable subscription, you can also live stream the game through Sling TV free trial. Just click on the Sling website and click “Watch Now 7 Days Free” for the free trial. Choose the Sling Orange package, which costs $20 per month and comes with Fox Sports 1, along with many other sports channels.

How to Watch Bears vs Lions On Your Tablet Or Mobile Device

You can live stream today’s NFL Thanksgiving game on the FOX Sports Go app.

You can download the Fox Sports Go app on Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and the Windows Store. The Fox Sports Go app is also available on the following devices: Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV, and Xbox One.

How To Live Stream Bears vs Lions Without Cable Subscription

You can also live stream today’s game through Sling TV free trial. Just click on the Sling website and click “Watch Now 7 Days Free” for the free trial. Choose the Sling Orange package, which costs $20 per month and comes with Fox, along with many other sports channels.