Samuel Opoku: Suspect Arrested in Toronto College Feces Throwing Incidents

A suspect has been arrested in the series of feces throwing incidents at and around colleges in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 23-year-old Samuel Opoku was arrested and charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfere with property.

The attacks occurred when Opoku allegedly dumped buckets of liquified feces on a woman outside of the University of Toronto before carrying out similar attacks throughout the weekend near the school and at York University.

“A young girl had a bucket of waste, feces, dumped on her,” police Constable David Hopkinson said, via the Toronto Star. “I don’t know what to say, I’m at a loss, this is absolutely disgusting.”

All of the victims were reportedly Asian, though authorities are not immediately declaring these racially motivated attacks.

“We don’t know if that’s the connection, because we have different parts of Asia in there,” Toronto police spokesman Victor Kwong said. “Some (of the victims) were from the west side, some from the east side — so it’s not like they were all Chinese, per se.”

They believe the attacks were random.

“It’s so bizarre,” Constable Allyson Douglas-Cook told The Globe and Mail. “You can imagine the questions, and we’re just as confused as everyone — and just as determined to try to put an end to this. Because it’s just absolutely horrible and disgusting and confusing.”

After his arrest, authorities reportedly found the bucket that Opoku was using in the attack and confirmed that the remains inside were human feces.

