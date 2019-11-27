The Stephen F. Austin basketball program pulled off the biggest win in school history on Tuesday, November 26 when they upset the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils. Nathan Bain lifted the Lumberjacks to an overtime win thanks to a buzzer-beater and he set the college basketball world into a frenzy.

Bain became an instant sensation, which led to the nation learning about the devastation his family suffered at the hands of Category 5 Hurricane Dorian in his native Bahamas back in September.

First, here is the incredible buzzer-beater that gave Stephen F. Austin its stunning victory.

ANOTHER NO. 1 GOES DOWN!@SFA_MBB snapped @DukeMBB's 150 game non-conference home win streak thanks to Nathan Bain's buzzer beating layup last night. 😲 pic.twitter.com/3LNbkHpRnz — NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) November 27, 2019

Then, as the hero of the game, Bain had his time in front of the cameras where he opened up about the damage from Hurricane Dorian which took away him family home, his fathr’s church, and many of their belongings.

It was an emotional interview that caught everyone’s attention.

Naturally, with the heart-wrenching story, some of the kindhearted basketball fans — and those who were thankful for Bain’s efforts to cause Duke misery — a GoFundMe page saw a mass increase of donations.

Immediately after the game, there were approximately 100 donations and $5,000 on the fundraising page. Now, more than 762 donors have raised more than $23,000 of the GoFundMe’s $25,000 goal.

The page reads:

On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian made landfall in The Bahamas as a category five storm. Among the almost 400,000 individuals affected by one of the most catastrophic natural disasters recorded in history was the family of SFA men’s basketball senior Nate Bain. Not only did the Bain family see nearly everything of value destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, Bain’s father- a minister- watched as his church suffered extreme damage from the storm as well. In an effort to assist the Bain family’s recovery from the worst natural disaster in the country’s history, SFA Athletics is accepting donations of all dollar amounts which will be sent directly to Bain’s family.

You can donate to the Dorian Bain GoFundMe page here.