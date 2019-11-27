College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Week 14

The fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the 2019 season were released on Tuesday, November 26. Once again, we have a new team sitting at the top of the poll with the Ohio State Buckeyes leapfrogging the LSU Tigers to take over the No. 1 spot.

LSU dropped one position to No. 2, while the the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs round out the top four.

Sitting on the outside looking in is the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 and the Utah Utes at No. 6.

Where did your favorite team check in when the selection committee announced the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season?

A full look at the rankings for games played through November 23 can be seen below.

Did the selection committee get this week’s rankings correct? Sound off in the comments section below and in the meantime here is a full look at when the rankings will be released throughout the remainder season:

Tuesday, December 3 : 7 – 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7 – 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, December 8 (Selection Day): Noon – 4 p.m. ET

