History will be made at the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade thanks to the Morgan State University marching band. The Magnificent Marching Machine will march the streets in New York City on Thanksgiving Day and become the first Maryland HBCU (Historically black colleges and universities) to perform in the iconic parade.

To make the performance even more monumental, Morgan State — one of 11 bands in the parade — will be leading the entire show.

“We always get excited when a historically black college applies,” Wesley Whatley, creative producer for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said. “The tradition of HBCU marching bands is its own unique genre … that has pageantry and energy and tradition all built into it. “It’s a lot about energy with them. We know that really translates to the streets of New York City. We knew they’d bring the kind of energy we want to lead our show.”

The band will perform “a medley of four different songs … about dance,” the Baltimore Sun notes.

Towson University and the University of Maryland are the previous marching bands from the state of Maryland to perform at the annual celebration.

The 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off from the corner of West 77th Street and Central Park West in New York City at 9 a.m. ET. Whether the beloved balloons will be flying high remains to be seen.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Details & Info

Event: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Date: Thursday, November 28, 2019

Start time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: New York City

TV Channel: NBC & CBS

