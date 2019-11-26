Maxwell Award Announces College Football Players of the Week for Week 13

As the college football season rolls on, the Maxwell Football Club continues to announce its weekly honors. Following Week 13 of the 2019 campaign, the Maxwell Football Club announced its latest Maxwell Award Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week will be recognized for overall performance on offense, defense or special teams, and the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week will be honored for outstanding defensive play.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week went to Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, who threw for 366 yards and five touchdowns; the first Michigan quarterback to throw for five scores in regulation.

Defensively, Ohio State star Chase Young picked up honors for his record-setting performance in the Buckeyes’ win over Penn State. Young returned after a two-game suspension to dominate in the trenches for 9 tackles and three sacks. Young has solidified himself as a finalist for the Bednarik and Maxwell Awards.

Additional information on the Week 13 Player of the Week winners can be seen below.

Maxwell Award Player of the Week: Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan

Quarterback Shea Patterson has been selected as the Maxwell Award Player of the Week after the senior threw for 366 yards and five touchdowns in Michigan’s 39-14 win over Indiana. Patterson is the first Michigan quarterback to throw for five touchdowns in regulation, coming one short of tying the single-game school record set by Jake Rudock in 2015. He completed 20 of his 32 passes in the game, connecting with nine different receivers for the Wolverines’ fourth straight win. Two weeks ago, against Michigan State, Patterson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns. He is the first Michigan quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in consecutive games.

Bednarik Award Player of the Week: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Defensive end Chase Young was named as the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week for his outstanding performance vs Penn State. Young was back in action after sitting out two games as a penalty for breaking the rules by accepting a personal loan. And he was a force, picking up nine tackles, including three sacks. He has 16 1/2 for the season, the most ever by a Buckeye. To top it all off Young was announced as a finalist for both the Bednarik and Maxwell Awards. He is only the second player in history to be a finalist for each award.