Dallas Cowboys Head Coaching Betting Odds 2019: Who Will Coach Next Season?

Things have not been going well for the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Jason Garrett this season. After a hot start to the year, the team has struggled to find its groove despite a star-studded roster. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has also been non-committal to his coaching staff while expressing some doubt during their recent streak.

That has inspired plenty of speculation over who will be leading the Cowboys during the 2020-21 NFL season if he is ultimately canned.

And now, thanks to the oddsmakers, we have a look at the early favorites.

According to the eyes of the oddsmakers, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is the favorite to land the highly-coveted Cowboys gig if the team decides to move on from Garrett during the offseason. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley round out the top three.

Who else could find their way to Big D?

A full look at the betting odds for who will lead the team next season can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coaching Betting Odds

  • Urban Meyer                 3/1
  • Josh McDaniels             4/1
  • Lincoln Riley                 5/1
  • Robert Saleh                 5/1
  • Sean Payton                 6/1
  • Jim Harbaugh                12/1
  • Ken Norton Jr.               16/1
  • Kris Richard                  16/1
  • Mike Leach                   20/1
  • Chris Petersen              25/1
  • Dan Campbell               25/1
  • Gus Bradley                  33/1
  • Jim Schwartz                 33/1
  • Mike Munchak               33/1
  • Tom Herman                 33/1
  • Nick Saban                   40/1
  • Todd Haley                   40/1
  • Dabo Swinney               50/1
  • Mike Gundy                  50/1
  • Chip Kelly                     66/1
  • Lane Kiffin                    66/1
  • Matt Rhule                    66/1
  • Gary Patterson              80/1
  • James Franklin              80/1
  • Bob Stoops                  100/1
  • Peyton Manning            150/1
  • Tony Romo                   150/1
  • Bill Cowher                    250/1
  • Barry Switzer                 500/1
  • Jerry Jones                   500/1
  • Jimmy Johnson             500/1

Note: If Jason Garrett is still head coach, will be graded as no action.

Will Jason Garrett be Head Coach of the Cowboys Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Season?

  • Yes      +300     (3/1)
  • No        -500     (1/5)

Will Jason Garrett be Head Coach of the Redskins Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Season?

  • Yes      +500     (5/1)
  • No        -1000   (1/10)

Will Urban Meyer be a Head Coach During 2020-21 Season?

  • Yes      -1000   (1/10)
  • No        +500     (5/1)

Note: If he is coaching in the NFL or College Football, yes will be graded as winner.

