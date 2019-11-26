Things have not been going well for the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Jason Garrett this season. After a hot start to the year, the team has struggled to find its groove despite a star-studded roster. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has also been non-committal to his coaching staff while expressing some doubt during their recent streak.

That has inspired plenty of speculation over who will be leading the Cowboys during the 2020-21 NFL season if he is ultimately canned.

And now, thanks to the oddsmakers, we have a look at the early favorites.

According to the eyes of the oddsmakers, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is the favorite to land the highly-coveted Cowboys gig if the team decides to move on from Garrett during the offseason. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley round out the top three.

Who else could find their way to Big D?

A full look at the betting odds for who will lead the team next season can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coaching Betting Odds

Urban Meyer 3/1

Josh McDaniels 4/1

Lincoln Riley 5/1

Robert Saleh 5/1

Sean Payton 6/1

Jim Harbaugh 12/1

Ken Norton Jr. 16/1

Kris Richard 16/1

Mike Leach 20/1

Chris Petersen 25/1

Dan Campbell 25/1

Gus Bradley 33/1

Jim Schwartz 33/1

Mike Munchak 33/1

Tom Herman 33/1

Nick Saban 40/1

Todd Haley 40/1

Dabo Swinney 50/1

Mike Gundy 50/1

Chip Kelly 66/1

Lane Kiffin 66/1

Matt Rhule 66/1

Gary Patterson 80/1

James Franklin 80/1

Bob Stoops 100/1

Peyton Manning 150/1

Tony Romo 150/1

Bill Cowher 250/1

Barry Switzer 500/1

Jerry Jones 500/1

Jimmy Johnson 500/1

Note: If Jason Garrett is still head coach, will be graded as no action.

Will Jason Garrett be Head Coach of the Cowboys Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Season?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Jason Garrett be Head Coach of the Redskins Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Season?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will Urban Meyer be a Head Coach During 2020-21 Season?

Yes -1000 (1/10)

No +500 (5/1)

Note: If he is coaching in the NFL or College Football, yes will be graded as winner.