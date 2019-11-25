Biletnikoff Award Finalists 2019: Full List of Players

As the college football season winds down, the top awards are cutting down their lists of potential winners. On Monday, November 25, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc. announced its full list of finalists for the 2019 Biletnikoff Award.

Three players have been named semifinalists for the award which is awarded annually to the top pass catcher in the FBS.

Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. In the past, the prestigious award has been given to stars like Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper, the late Terry Glenn, and Larry Fitzgerald.

Who made the cut this season?

A full look at the Biletnikoff Award finalists for 2019 can be seen below.

Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Michael Pittman Jr., USC

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 12, 2019, at the College Football Hall of Fame on The Home Depot College Football Awards presented by Gildan to be broadcast 7:00 – 9:00pm (EST) on ESPN.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman Steve Dobson, III, college and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff, and the dynamic and inspiring keynoter and college football hall of famer Lou Holtz before 550 patrons at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, February 15, 2020. The banquet was hailed by 2014 keynote speaker Dick Vermeil, as well as by 2013 keynoter Larry Csonka, as “the best banquet in college sports.”

To access the Biletnikoff Award FanVote, go to BiletnikoffAward.com/fan-vote.