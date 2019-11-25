WATCH: New Yorkers Share Thanksgiving Dinner on L Train

People everywhere are in the holiday spirit. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, people have been traveling on one of the busiest weekends of the year and that was a perfect moment for strangers in New York City to come together and share the holiday cheer with those who may not get to be around their loved ones.

A video shared by the New York Post shows a group of strangers on the L train sharing a full-on Thanksgiving feast.

The feast was shared on the L train at Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg.

In one of the videos, a passenger can be heard saying “somebody get that man a plate, yo! Everybody gonna eat.”

Check it out:

Eating on the train is foul, never mind a whole spread. But ok. RT @ObehiAngela: ONLY IN NEW YORK, A WHOLE THANKSGIVING ON THE TRAIN. 😩 pic.twitter.com/1Cde67ETfI — 🏁🏁Lenox 🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@VNNetsraK) November 25, 2019

I’ve never seen something more New York than Thanksgiving DINNER on the L train pic.twitter.com/BG8hifTFMp — kaytie barry (@barryx15) November 25, 2019

From NBC News:

The holiday isn’t until Thursday but plates with turkey, mash potatoes and cranberry sauce were being fixed on the Brooklyn-bound L train, delighting commuters who stepped onto the train Sunday night. Around 250,000 people ride the L train daily and if the stunt was pulled during the work week, there surely would be less holiday joy and more angry commuters in the video.

Considering some of the things you see on the New York subway, this was a welcomed sight. Nothing brings people together like the holidays and like the man in the video said, “everybody gonna eat.”

That is the type of attitude we all need to have.

