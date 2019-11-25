Whitney Cummings Blames Legal Marijuana For Topless Photo Mishap

Whitney Cummings is opening up about an alleged extortion attempt which led to the comedian releasing her own nude photo on social media. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she joked about the incident and explained how it all happened.

The culprit? Marijuana and getting a little too careless.

“It wasn’t that bad,” Whitney told Kelly Clarkson, as transcribed by Just Jared. “It was actually my own fault. I was doing Instagram Stories one night and weed is now legal in California, which is not a good mix. I had done [a Story] and it kind of slipped a little bit.

“I was like, I’m not giving you my money, I’ve worked too hard. I paid good money [for my boobs]! I’m proud of them. I was annoyed! There are better nude photos of me. I’m in the bathtub. I look like I’m having a home birth.”

Cummings first addressed the incident over the summer.

“In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple. Once I realized, I deleted. The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo,” Cummings revealed on social media before revealing the photo herself. “They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am. If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks.”

After her initial comments and revealing the photo herself, Cummings revealed that she continued to be threatened by people who claim to have access to her iCloud.

Luckily, friends and fans rallied behind Cummings and gave her their full support.