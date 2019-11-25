Paul Finebaum Keeps Hyping Alabama, Taking Shots at Oklahoma

ESPN college football analyst and notorious SEC homer Paul Finebaum is back at it. Following another busy weekend of college football, Finebaum hopped on WJOX 94.5 on Monday morning to discuss the Iron Bowl.

Finebaum used the moment to talk about the Top 10 clash while hyping up Alabama and once again taking a shot at Oklahoma.

“In my mind, they are in great shape. Now again, you have to be careful here because there is a tremendous amount of bias against Alabama by people in the media. Yeah, I said it,” Finebaum said.

“You read various columns and some people have Alabama No. 7 or No. 8, No. 6 – right now, I don’t know how you can objectively say that. To me, Alabama looks like one of the four or five best teams in the country. You start doing comparison tests. Somebody this morning put Oklahoma ahead of them – I mean are you out of your mind? Oklahoma is not better than Alabama.”

Paul @finebaum joins the @JOXRoundtable to preview the Iron Bowl and all of the unknowns heading into the game.https://t.co/HHBTzPef8I — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) November 25, 2019

It was just a week ago that Finebaum took another shot at the Sooners.

“Quite frankly, I’m not impressed with Oregon and Utah,” Finebaum said during an ESPN appearance. “They’re gonna win the Pac-12, but Alabama could win the Pac-12. I think as you get closer to the examination, you’re going to find that Alabama’s resume is going to trump Oregon and Utah’s with one exception. They will not have a conference championship.”

Alabama has twice won the National Championship without winning its own division. Is there a chance the Tide still makes it in the Playoff? pic.twitter.com/K7XpqP6oZj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 20, 2019

We will have to see what the selection committee ultimately decides to do, but it is clear that one way or another we are going to have some upset fans. Whether they happen to be loyal to the Sooners or Crimson Tide remains to be seen.

The next slate of College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled on Tuesday, November 26.