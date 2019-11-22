XFL Championship Odds 2020: Who is Favored?

The XFL is set to relaunch in 2020. When the league returns, the new franchises will be looking to provide further opportunity for some veteran players and others who are still looking for their shot at the National Football League.

Oh, they will also be vying for a championship.

The eight teams in the XFL are the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers. In August of 2019, the official names and logos for all of the XFL franchises were announced.

Now, we know who is favored.

According to the oddsmakers, it is the Dallas Renegades who are leading the way and favored to hoist the league trophy.

The New York Guardians, Los Angeles Wildcats, Tampa Bay Vipers, and Houston Roughnecks round out the top five. The biggest longshots are the Seattle Dragons and St. Louis Battle Hawks.

A full look at the XFL championship odds can be seen below.

XFL Inaugural Season Championship Betting Odds

Dallas Renegades 3/1

New York Guardians 4/1

LA Wildcats 5/1

Tampa Bay Vipers 5/1

Houston Roughnecks 15/2

DC Defenders 8/1

Seattle Dragons 10/1

St. Louis Battle Hawks 10/1

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.