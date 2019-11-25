Nick Saban Praises Auburn Ahead of Iron Bowl

Nick Saban is already working the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. With the Alabama Crimson Tide on the outside looking in and needing some help to reach the postseason, the head coach is trying to set the narrative that would open the door for Alabama to sneak into the Final Four.

Ahead of this weekend’s Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide head coach is sending praise to his in-state rival.

When discussing the Auburn Tigers, Saban said that they are the best team Alabama has faced on the field this season.

“This is the best team we’ve played, probably, so far this year,” Saban said Monday, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

Saban already working the committee. Gross, but smart. Alabama Vs Ohio State in a semifinal playoff game. Book it, @OldTakesExposed https://t.co/0OIk6wMQTy — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 25, 2019

Alabama enters the weekend ranked as the No. 5 team on the nation, while the Tigers sit at No. 16.

While top-ranked LSU would have to be the toughest opponent that the Crimson Tide have faced this season, a win over Auburn would be the biggest quality win of Alabama’s season. And if things go in their favor, we could see the Crimson Tigers once again sneak into the playoff.

Kickoff between Alabama and Auburn is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The complete AP Top 25 poll for Week 14 can be seen below.

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings — Week 14

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Alabama Utah Oklahoma Florida Minnesota Michigan Baylor Penn State Wisconsin Oregon Notre Dame Auburn Memphis Cincinnati Iowa Boise State Oklahoma State Appalachian State Virginia Tech Navy USC

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 1

