LOOK: XFL Shows Off Redesigned Football For Relaunch

The XFL is set to relaunch in 2020 and the league is continuing its hype train. Ahead of the relaunch of Vince McMahon’s professional football league, the XFL showed off its brand new football design. Unlike the previous XFL ball, the redesigned version looks closer to the traditional football we are used to seeing on the field.

Check it out:

And just to show how serious the league is taking its relaunch, they decided to send out the redesigned balls to select members of the media with some flair for the holiday season. Darren Rovell was among the first to show off the new look and spectacular promo packaging.

The @XFLGuardians dropped off the new XFL football this morning in award-winning fashion. Well played. pic.twitter.com/6fzktJF8Mq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 25, 2019

Now, we will just have to see who takes home the trophy.

According to the oddsmakers, it is the Dallas Renegades who are leading the way and favored to hoist the league trophy.

The New York Guardians, Los Angeles Wildcats, Tampa Bay Vipers, and Houston Roughnecks round out the top five. The biggest longshots are the Seattle Dragons and St. Louis Battle Hawks.

A full look at the XFL championship odds can be seen below.

XFL Inaugural Season Championship Betting Odds

Dallas Renegades 3/1

New York Guardians 4/1

LA Wildcats 5/1

Tampa Bay Vipers 5/1

Houston Roughnecks 15/2

DC Defenders 8/1

Seattle Dragons 10/1

St. Louis Battle Hawks 10/1

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.