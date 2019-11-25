Kamiyah Street: Kennesaw State Basketball Player Arrested for Murder

Kamiyah Street, a junior basketball player at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Street has been arrested on felony charges for the victim’s death which appears to be a targeted shooting.

Street, who is the team’s starting point guard, was arrested on 8 charges including murder, three counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities,” David Beall, KSU’s assistant athletic director for communications, said.

“Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time.”

From the report:

Atlanta police confirmed they charged Street for her alleged role in the July 16 shooting death of a man whose body was discovered in the parking deck of the Heritage Station apartments on McDaniel Street. Investigators at the scene determined that 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne was “the victim of a targeted shooting,” Atlanta police spokesman James White said. Additional details about the case weren’t immediately available Saturday evening, and police said the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Street was averaging 21 points and 5 rebounds per game for Kennesaw State throughout the first four games of the season.

Her absence will leave a major void on the court for Kennesaw State, but she clearly has more pressing issues that she needs to be worried about.

