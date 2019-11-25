AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2019: Week 14 AP Poll

Another week of college football is in the books and the Associated Press has rolled out its latest AP Top 25 poll. Once again, it is none other than the red hot LSU Tigers led by Heisman Trophy frontrunner Joe Burrow who lead the way.

Following the Tigers in the rankings is the Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide to round out the top five.

Where does your favorite team stand entering the upcoming weekend in the eyes of the Associated Press voters?

The complete AP Top 25 poll for Week 14 can be seen below.

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings — Week 14

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Alabama Utah Oklahoma Florida Minnesota Michigan Baylor Penn State Wisconsin Oregon Notre Dame Auburn Memphis Cincinnati Iowa Boise State Oklahoma State Appalachian State Virginia Tech Navy USC

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 1

The Associated Press rankings carry more weight than polls like the Coaches Poll and FWAA Poll, as they are part of the deciding factor on which teams reach the College Football Playoff. The Coaches Poll, which is not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s formula to determine the four teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship, is voted on by 65 FBS head coaches.

Longtime college football writers who vote in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll include Ben Jones, Bill Landis, Brett McMurphy, Brian Howell, Rece Davis, Rob Long, Robert Gagliardi, Steve Layman, Steve Virgen, Tom Murphy, and Tony Parks.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.