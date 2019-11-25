Disney Releases First Clip From ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

It has been an eventful month for fans of Star Wars. Earlier this month when Disney+ dropped, we got our first taste of the highly-anticipated series The Mandalorian. Now, we are getting our first look at the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The film will bring the Skywalker saga to a close director J.J Abrams.

During a recent interview, Abrams discussed some of the issues and troubles he had to work around for the upcoming film.

“We had more reshoots on Episode VII than this one,” Abrams told Entertainment Weekly. “We had more story adjustments on VII than this one. We didn’t know if these characters would work, if the actors would be able to carry a Star Wars movie. There were a lot of things we didn’t know. On this, we knew who and what worked, and everyone is doing the best work I’ve ever seen anyone do. But the ambition of this movie is far greater than Force Awakens. What we set out to do was far more challenging. Everything is exponentially larger on this.

“We always knew we were going to have three fewer months to postproduction this film. So much is still being worked on. It’s literally a practical race to get it finished.”

You can get your first look at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to release in theaters on December 20.

