Best Movies on HBO NOW to Watch This Thanksgiving

The holiday season is finally here and HBO Now is looking to help you find some quality entertainment when you are surrounded by your friends and family. Ahead of Thanksgiving, HBO announced a full list of movies you can take in after stuffing your face with your favorite holiday meal.

Included in the lineup are classics like Big, The Little Rascals and George of the Jungle.

If you are looking for more recent movies to enjoy, HBO Now has you covered with The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Paddington 2. Just make you don’t eat too much turkey so that you are able to stay awake.

So what movies can you check out on HBO Now this Thanksgiving? You can check out a full list of the best options below.

Anastasia, 1997

A young orphan might be the last of Czarist Russia’s bluebloods in this musical fable of royalty, risk and romance.

Big, 1988

Tom Hanks earned a 1988 Best Actor Academy Award® nomination for this film about a boy whose wish to be ‘big’ comes true.

The Big Green, 1995

Steve Guttenberg leads a ragtag youth soccer team into battle against a superior city team and its nasty coach.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, 2010

The plucky Pevensie children find themselves on a wild seafaring adventure in Narnia in this third film adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ books.

Despicable Me, 2010

A supervillain discovers he has a heart while using three adorable tots for his latest scheme in this animated hit.

George of the Jungle, 1997

Brendan Fraser stars as the screwball ape-man with a klutzy streak in this riotous retelling of the 1960s animated series.

Gulliver’s Travels, 2010

Jack Black finds himself in the land of Lilliput where he towers over its tiny citizens in this adaptation of the classic novel.

Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut), 1996

Christmas Eve finds Arnold Schwarzenegger desperately in search of a hard-to-find toy for his son in this holiday comedy.

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, 2008

A bright Cincinnati girl dreams of being a reporter during the Great Depression in this family film inspired by the ‘American Girl’ series.

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Kung-fu fighting Dragon Warrior Po is back–and he’s facing the biggest challenge of his life in this family-style animated adventure.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019

When Lego Duplo invaders threaten their city, it’s up to Emmet, Lucy, and their pals to save the day in this sequel.

The Little Rascals, 1994

Spanky, Alfalfa, Darla, Buckwheat and the gang are back in this outrageous family comedy based on the beloved Depression-era shows.

Madagascar, 2005

A zebra’s response to the ‘call of the wild’ winds up getting him and his zoo pals crated off to the jungle in this animated comedy.

The Mighty Ducks, 1992

Arrogant lawyer Emilio Estevez is punished for a DUI by being assigned to coach a clumsy pee-wee ice hockey team.

Paddington 2, 2018

Paddington must use his detective skills to catch a book thief in this fun-filled sequel.

Ramona and Beezus, 2010

The loveable Quimby girls from Beverly Cleary’s books bring their sisterhood to the big screen in this delightful family film.