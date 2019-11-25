American Music Awards Winners 2019: Complete List of Winners

The 2019 American Music Awards are in the books and it was a big night for Taylor Swift. Swift took the stage to be honored as Artist of the Decade, and also took home the 2019 award for Artist of the Year. She also broke the record for most AMA wins of all time which was previously held by Michael Jackson.
The 2019 American Music Awards took place on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
Did your favorite artist take home an award?
The full list of winners from the 2019 American Music Awards can be seen below.
2019 American Music Awards winners
Artist of the Year
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift – WINNER
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Collaboration of the Year
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Happier” – Marshmello & Bastille
“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – WINNER
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Tour of the Year
BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Music Video
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
“Without Me” – Halsey
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite Social Artist
BTS – WINNER
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid – WINNER
Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
BTS – WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
Lover – Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
“Without Me” – Halsey – WINNER
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“High Hopes”- Panic! At The Disco
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
“Championships” – Meek Mill
“Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone – WINNER
“Astroworld” – Travis Scott
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – WINNER
“Wow.” – Post Malone
“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars – WINNER
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Beyoncé – WINNER
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Indigo – Chris Brown
Free Spirit – Khalid – WINNER
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
“Talk” – Khalid – WINNER
“Juice” – Lizzo
“Trip” – Ella Mai
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown – WINNER
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist – Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album – Country
Experiment – Kane Brown
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Favorite Song – Country
“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay – WINNER
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Maroon 5
Pink
Taylor Swift
Favorite Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin – WINNER
Ozuna
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle – WINNER
For King & Country
MercyMe
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello – WINNER
The Chainsmokers
Favorite Soundtrack
A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen – WINNER
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse