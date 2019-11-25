American Music Awards Winners 2019: Complete List of Winners

The 2019 American Music Awards are in the books and it was a big night for Taylor Swift. Swift took the stage to be honored as Artist of the Decade, and also took home the 2019 award for Artist of the Year. She also broke the record for most AMA wins of all time which was previously held by Michael Jackson.

The 2019 American Music Awards took place on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Did your favorite artist take home an award?

The full list of winners from the 2019 American Music Awards can be seen below.

2019 American Music Awards winners

Artist of the Year

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift – WINNER

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the Year

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Happier” – Marshmello & Bastille

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – WINNER

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Tour of the Year

BTS – WINNER

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Without Me” – Halsey

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Social Artist

BTS – WINNER

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Drake

Khalid – WINNER

Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS – WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

Lover – Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

“Without Me” – Halsey – WINNER

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“High Hopes”- Panic! At The Disco

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B – WINNER

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

“Championships” – Meek Mill

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone – WINNER

“Astroworld” – Travis Scott

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – WINNER

“Wow.” – Post Malone

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars – WINNER

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Beyoncé – WINNER

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Indigo – Chris Brown

Free Spirit – Khalid – WINNER

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

“Talk” – Khalid – WINNER

“Juice” – Lizzo

“Trip” – Ella Mai

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown – WINNER

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album – Country

Experiment – Kane Brown

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Favorite Song – Country

“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay – WINNER

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5

Pink

Taylor Swift

Favorite Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin – WINNER

Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle – WINNER

For King & Country

MercyMe

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello – WINNER

The Chainsmokers

Favorite Soundtrack

A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen – WINNER

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse