Country Music Star Sam Hunt Gets Arrested for DUI

Country music star Sam Hunt was arrested for driving under the influence. In the early hours of the morning on Thursday, November 21, Hunt was arrested after driving the wrong way on a road in Nashville.

Hunt was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container, according to local news outlet WKRN.

From the report:

When officers responded to the area, they said they located the vehicle going the wrong way. The driver was also reportedly swerving in and out of his lane and a traffic stop was initiated. Police said the driver, identified as Sam Hunt, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. There were also two empty beers next to him, investigators added. Hunt had difficulty providing his Tennessee license and attempted to hand over his credit card and passport, officers explained. Court documents reveal Hunt was the only person in the vehicle and that he admitted to drinking alcohol “recently.”

Hunt was released from jail around 9 a.m. on a $2,500 bond.

A court date for the country music star has been set for Jan. 17, 2020.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.