Top 5 Best TV Spin-Off Ranked

Sometimes one show is not enough, sometimes we want more from our favorite characters. Maybe more screen time for a fan-favorite character, or a chance to tell another story set in the same universe, or in some cases alternate universe. This is where spin-off comes in, a spin-off is a product marketed by its association with a popular television program, movie, personality. In other words, a spin-off grabs parts of a known TV show, or movie in order to create something new. With the announcement of a new Spongebob spin-off, it is time to take a look at some of the best spin-off TV of all time.

5. The Looney Tunes Show (2011-2014)

Aired: Cartoon Network



The Looney tunes have had a great amount of spin-off from the charming Tiny Toon Adventures to the legendary Duck Dodgers. However, I want to give the spotlight to one of the most brilliant and underrated spin-offs. 2011’s The Looney Tunes Show. Unlike the shows that I mentioned before, The Looney Tunes Show took a more down to earth approach to the characters. Bugs and Daffy are roommates and most of the episodes come from their day to day adventures from opening up a Mexican restaurant with Speedy Gonzales to turning Taz into a pet. The show also did a great job of making even the strangest characters fit into the world, for example, the Goofy Gophers Brothers own a pawn shop. This underrated gem can be found in the Boomerang App, and I recommend anyone to give the show a go.

4. Daria (1997-2002)

Aired: MTV



Beavis and Butthead is one the best shows MTV ever aired, with that said it is also a show of its time. The revival made it clear that the show was never going to stand the test of time. With that said the one thing that truly stood the test of time is the Beavis and Butthead spin-off Daria. Daria is on Beavis and Butthead classmates, and her spin-off focuses on her school life, and who she hangs out with. The show made the world of Beavis and Butthead fell larger and more interesting than the boys themselves. Unlike the boys, Daria has a much more cynical, and humorless personality that was a breath of fresh air, and it is still a breath of fresh air today. Daria speaks to a teenage mentality that never died, and with the way, modern teenagers are portrayed in movies and television today if Daria was to premiere today it would be right at home with today’s audience.

3. Mixed-ish (2019-)/ Grown-ish (2018-)

Aired: ABC



Black-ish is one of the best comedies today. The show is about the Johnson family, an upper-middle-class African American family living in a nice neighborhood. However, Dre Johnson starts to question whether living such a privileged lifestyle is destroying his family’s African American identity. The show is funny and educational, the family dynamic is great. Unlike other shows with a similar premise such as Modern Family, Black-ish understands the message that it is trying to say, and it doesn’t change the characters for the sake of pandering. With such a success, a spin-off was bound to happen.

Black-ish was able to obtain two spin-offs, the first is Grown-ish the coming of age story of Zoey the oldest daughter of the Johnson family. Zoey is now a college student and she must go to the trials of becoming an adult. Mixed-ish, on the other hand, is about Rainbow Johnson, the mother of the Johnson family as she recounts growing up in the 80s as a mixed family. Each show despite still maintaining the same heart as the original, tackle two very different walks of life. While both shows are great it pretty much boils down to who is your favorite character.

2. The CW DC Television Universe (Arrowverse)

Aired: CW



Avengers: Endgame is seen as one of the most ambitious projects in cinema history. However, DC has done something just as impressive for its television universe. Starting with Arrow, which spin-off into Flash. From there came Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and finally Batwoman. Each show varies in quality, but at the same time, it is impressive to see how each show can stand on its own. The show started to unite for crossover events that get hyped up in every show all the way until the event begins. As of the time of writing each show is preparing for a Crisis on Infinite Earth event, where they will pull not only from their own shows, but from the older movies, and tv shows. Pulling from Constantine, Tim Burton’s Batman, Superman Returns, and even Batman the Animated Series. The amount of planning is insane, and the fact each show has managed to also survive on their own a true accomplishment.

1. Better Call Saul (2015-)

Aired: AMC



If the Arrowverse is praised for the pure ambition, then Better Call Saul is number one because of the quality. Better Call Saul is a prequel to Breaking Bad. The show is about Saul Goodman before he changed his name, and how he became to the dirty lawyer he is by the time Breaking Bad starts. The show does a great show giving us a good idea of where every character, who impacted at least the first 3 seasons of Breaking bad, are mentally. However, the star of the show is Saul, a lawyer who simply is trying his best to help, but he is often placed in situations where his moral views will clash with his ability to get ahead in life. He also has to deal with his brother Chuck a former head of a law firm, however, after a huge mental breakdown, he has secluded himself inside his house. Better Call Saul is the best example of a spin-off done right. A show that can carry itself, while still reminding you where it is coming from. Now I can not recommend this show to everyone because of the slow pace, however, if you are looking for another dive into the Breaking Bad world, this is the perfect show.