Floyd Mayweather Says He’s Coming Out of Retirement

It looks like undefeated boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. could be returning to the sport. After previously announcing his retirement, Mayweather teased his return during a recent post on social media.

To make matters more interesting, UFC president Dana White also got into the fun.

“Coming out of retirement in 2020,” Mayweather stated. “[Dana White] and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.”

Dana White later reposted the posts on his own social media pages.

So will Mayweather be risking his undefeated record by moving to mixed martial arts for a bout? Or will we see Mayweather and Dana White joining forces for the long-planned ZUFFA Boxing that the Ultimate Fighting Championship president has been tweeting throughout the years?

We are just going to have to wait and see, but our popcorn will be ready.

Who do you want to see Mayweather fight against if he end his retirement for a new bout? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.

