Hulu New Releases, December 2019: What’s Coming & Going

Hulu is kicking the month of December 2019 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Hulu, there is great news with plenty of new content and Hulu original films coming to the streaming service.
Among the new additions are the return ofMarvel’s Runaways with Season 3 and the debut of Reprisal starring Abigail Spencer.
What can you expect to see throughout the month?
Check out everything coming and going from Hulu in December 2019.
Everything Coming To Hulu In December 2019
December 1
Unikitty Season 2A
Gintama Season 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
28 Weeks Later
A Better Life
A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!
Airheads
Almost Famous
The Aviator
Behind Enemy Lines
Bug
Ca$h
Cheri
Downhill Racer
Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Footloose
Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past
Hamlet
Havana Motor Club
Heartbreakers
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
In Secret
Just Married
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Legend of the Drunken Master
LOL
The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery
Meet Joe Black
Nobody’s Fool
Out of Time
The Pawnbroker
Phase IV
Prancer
Rags
Road House
Secretary
Set Up
Some Kind of Wonderful
Sorority Row
The Spirit
Splitting Adam
Swindle
Transporter 2
Wall Street
The Winning Season
December 2
This One’s for the Ladies
December 3
Making It Season 2 Premiere
The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 7 Premiere
Vanderpump Rules Season 7
Younger Season 6
My Boss’s Daughter
December 4
Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special TV Special
CMA Country Christmas TV Special
Fruits Basket Season 1
December 5
The Moody’s Series Premiere
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log
Killers Anonymous
December 6
Burden of Truth Season 2
Into the Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Reprisal Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef Season 16
The Push
December 8
From Paris with Love
December 9
Miss Universe 2019 TV Special
December 11
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways Series Premiere
Sherman’s Showcase Season 1
Fast Color
December 12
Blackfish
December 13
Marvel’s Runaways Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Great American Baking Show Season 5 Premiere
Bumblebee
Depraved
The Sounds of Silence
December 16
American Gangster
Fast & Furious
Wild Rose
December 17
Holidays with the Houghs TV Special
Mighty Magiswords Season 2B
December 18
Killing Eve Season 2
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times TV Special
The Kid
December 19
Mix Season 1
Cold Case Hammarskjold
December 20
Miss America Pageant TV Special
Loro
December 23
Pawn Sacrifice
December 24
Black Jesus Season 3
December 27
Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Day Shall Come
December 28
Better Things Season 3
December 29
Preacher Season 4
December 30
Flirty Dancing Series Premiere
OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes! Season 2B
The Orville Season 2
Anesthesia
Running with the Devil
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
What Men Want
Wonder Park
Available in December with the Showtime premium add-on:
The L Word: Generation Q Series Premiere (Dec. 8)
Work in Progress Series Premiere (Dec. 8)