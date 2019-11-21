The Notre Dame football program will be the latest college football team to wear special throwback uniforms as part of Under Armour’s 150th-anniversary celebration. The Fighting Irish will wear their Under Armour Heritage uniforms this weekend when they play host to the Boston College Golden Eagles.

The uniforms will honor Notre Dame’s 1988 national championship team.

“Mesh number detailing, traditional ‘Vegas Gold’ coloring, striking black Under Armour Spotlight cleats and throwback ‘ND’ shoulder patches are all inspired by the 1988 program. The 1988 Fighting Irish were one of the most dominant to ever play the game. Led by legendary Coach Lou Holtz, the team steamrolled 10 out of their 12 opponents by double digits and upset the #1 ranked Miami Hurricanes that season,” the statement from Under Armour reads.

“The 2019 Notre Dame squad looks to repeat the same on-field excellence as their forebears when they toe the line of scrimmage in South Bend this weekend. Supplemented by detailing that pays homage to the school’s history, including gloves inspired by the campus quad and the CFB150 patch, the throwback uniforms reflect the massive impact of the Fighting Irish on the greater college football community. They are also a statement that Notre Dame will continue to do for the next generation of student-athletes, alumni and fans the world over.”

Kickoff between the No. 15 Fighting Irish and Boston College at Notre Dame Stadium is set for Saturday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

You can check out additional photos of the Notre Dame football program’s Under Armour Heritage uniforms below.

Notre Dame Football Under Armour Heritage Uniform Photo Gallery

The 13 programs that will be wearing the Heritage uniforms apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>at some point during the 2019 college football season are: the Boston College Eagles, Cincinnati Bearcats, Colorado State Rams, Maryland Terrapins, Navy Midshipmen, Northwestern Wildcats, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Carolina Gamecocks, Temple Owls, Texas Tech Red Raiders, University of California-Berkeley Golden Bears, Utah Utes, and Wisconsin Badgers.

What are your thoughts on the Under Armour heritage uniforms? Sound off in the comments section below.