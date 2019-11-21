Colts vs Texans Live Stream: Watch Thursday Night Football Online

A new week of NFL action kicks off on Thursday, November 21 with an AFC South clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The two teams will be battling it out in primetime as Week 12 of the 2019-20 season officially begins.

The Colts enter the game as three and a half point favorites over the Texans.

It’s a quick turnaround, but both teams are prepared.

“Everybody on the team understands the quick turnaround we have,” Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett said, via ESPN.com. “Everybody understands that they’re going through the same thing we’re going through. I think as one of the leaders you don’t have to make a huge production about it. You just go out there … and understand the focus we need because we’re not going to get the same practice reps we would during a regular week.”

How can you tune in to tonight’s game?

All of the information you need to catch Thursday Night Football can be seen below.

Colts vs Texans Viewing Details & Info

Date: Thursday, November 21

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX, Amazon

Betting Odds: Texans -3.5 | O/U: 46

How To Live Stream Colts vs Texans Online

Your best bet for watching the Thursday Night Football via live stream is NFL.com. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the draft through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue + Sports Extra package includes NFL Network and NFL Redzone and costs $35 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you will get a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Colts vs Texans On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch the game on your TV or computer, NFL Network has you covered with the Watch NFL Network app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the draft on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.