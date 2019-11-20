Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Updated Odds for NFL Week 12

Nearly two months of the 2019-20 NFL regular season is in the books and we are now looking ahead to Week 12 which officially kicks off on Thursday, November 21 with a primetime clash between the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

As the season goes on, the oddsmakers have been handicapping the field and giving us a look at the contenders and pretenders across the league.

Entering the new week, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots remain the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season. The Baltimore Ravens, led by NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, however, are gaining ground.

The New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs round out the top five.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Washington Redskins return to the board with longshot odds of 25,000-to-1. Other longshots in the eyes of the oddsmakers are the Miami Dolphins (10,000-to-1), New York Giants (2,500-to-1), New York Jets (1,000-to-1) and Arizona Cardinals (1,000-to-1).

Where does your favorite team stand in the eyes of the oddsmakers?

A full look at the updated Super Bowl 54 odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds – Week 12

New England Patriots — 11/4

Baltimore Ravens — 9/2

New Orleans Saints — 6/1

San Francisco 49ers — 7/1

Kansas City Chiefs — 9/1

Green Bay Packers — 12/1

Dallas Cowboys — 16/1

Minnesota Vikings — 16/1

Seattle Seahawks — 16/1

Philadelphia Eagles — 25/1

Los Angeles Rams — 33/1

Houston Texans — 40/1

Indianapolis Colts — 50/1

Oakland Raiders — 50/1

Buffalo Bills — 80/1

Cleveland Browns — 80/1

Carolina Panthers — 100/1

Tennessee Titans — 100/1

Pittsburgh Steelers — 125/1

Chicago Bears — 150/1

Jacksonville Jaguars — 150/1

Los Angeles Chargers — 150/1

Atlanta Falcons — 250/1

Denver Broncos — 250/1

Detroit Lions — 500/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 500/1

Arizona Cardinals — 1000/1

New York Jets — 1000/1

New York Giants — 2500/1

Miami Dolphins — 10000/1

Washington Redskins — 25000/1

