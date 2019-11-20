Paul Finebaum Rips Pac-12 Teams in College Football Playoff Picture

Paul Finebaum is an SEC homer. We all know this. But he once again put those biases on display while recently discussing the latest College Football Playoff rankings during an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up!

The top four teams in the latest rankings are LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia.

On the outside looking in are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, and Utah Utes. That means the Crimson Tide could be vying for the final spot in the postseason with a Pac-12 champion when the final decision comes.

As far as Finebaum is concerned, it’s a no brainer that Alabama is the better, more deserving squad.

“Quite frankly, I’m not impressed with Oregon and Utah,” Finebaum said. “They’re gonna win the Pac-12, but Alabama could win the Pac-12. I think as you get closer to the examination, you’re going to find that Alabama’s resume is going to trump Oregon and Utah’s with one exception. They will not have a conference championship.”

Alabama has twice won the National Championship without winning its own division. Is there a chance the Tide still makes it in the Playoff? pic.twitter.com/K7XpqP6oZj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 20, 2019

Ouch.

This is likely going to come down to the selection committee choosing between a one-loss Alabama team or one-loss Pac-12 champion. Who they ultimately choose remains to be seen, but the Crimson Tide currently have the inside track.

A full look at the rankings for games played through November 16 can be seen below.

College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Week 13

LSU (10-0) Ohio State (10-0) Clemson (11-0) Georgia (9-1) Alabama (9-1) Oregon (9-1) Utah (9-1) Penn State (9-1) Oklahoma (9-1) Minnesota (9-1) Florida (9-2) Wisconsin (8-2) Michigan (8-2) Baylor (9-1) Auburn (7-3) Notre Dame (8-2) Iowa (7-3) Memphis (9-1) Cincinnati (9-1) Boise State (9-1) Oklahoma State (7-3) Iowa State (6-4) Southern Cal (7-4) Appalachian State (9-1) SMU (9-1)

