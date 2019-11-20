‘Saturday Night Live’ Announces Hosts & Musical Guests for December

Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with a highly-anticipated episode that will welcome Will Ferrell back to the SNL stage, but the long-running comedy series is also looking ahead to the final month of 2019.

On Wednesday, November 20, Saturday Night Live took to social media to announce its full line-up for December.

To close out the year, Saturday Night Live will welcome star hosts like Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, and Eddie Murphy, while rap star DaBaby and Lizzo, who led the way with eight Grammy Award nominations, are among the musical acts scheduled.

The complete lineup includes:

Saturday, December 7: Jennifer Lopez and DaBaby

Saturday, December 14: Scarlett Johansson and Niall Horan

Saturday, December 21: Eddie Murphy and Lizzo

When Saturday Night Live returns this weekend on Saturday, November 23, the legendary Will Ferrell will serve as host SNL for the fifth time, while King Princess takes her talents to the stage.

You can check out a promo video for the upcoming episode below:

Will Ferrell joins the Five-Timers Club when he returns to host SNL with musical guest King Princess on Saturday, November 23, 2019!

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.