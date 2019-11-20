November Democratic Debate Live Stream 2019: How to Watch Online

The 2019 primary Democratic Debates continue on Wednesday, November 20 with the MSNBC/Washington Post debate in Atlanta, Georgia. As the polls continue to shift and with the first caucus just months away, it is more important than ever for the top candidates to separate themselves from their opponents on the key issues.

It is the fifth primary debate.

To qualify for the November Democratic Debate, candidates needed at least 165,000 donors and at least 3 percent support in four approved polls. The previous threshold was 130,000 donors and 2 percent support in four approved polls.

10 candidates will take the stage. The qualifying candidates were:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Businessman Tom Steyer

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Businessman Andrew Yang

Moderating the debate will be Rachel Maddow, host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC; Andrea Mitchell, host of “Andrea Mitchell Reports” on MSNBC and NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent; Kristen Welker, NBC News’ White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post.

All of the information you need to tune in to the debate can be seen below.

November Democratic Debate Viewing Info & Details

Date: Wednesday, November 20

Location: Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia

Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSNBC

Moderators: Rachel Maddow, host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC; Andrea Mitchell, host of “Andrea Mitchell Reports” on MSNBC and NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent; Kristen Welker, NBC News’ White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post

How To Live Stream Democratic Debate Online

Your best bet for watching Democratic Debate via a live stream is MSNBC.com/live. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the debate online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes NBC and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note NBC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Dallas-Ft. Worth, Chicago, Hartford-New Haven, L.A., Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, D.C.

Watch Democratic Debate On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch tonight’s debate on your TV or computer, NBC has you covered with their NBC app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has an DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the Democratic Debate for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.