Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old student at Ohio University, passed away last year after an alleged hazing incident which led to the suspension of the Sigma Pi fraternity. Wiant had died due to asphyxiation after inhaling nitrous oxide aka “whippets.” The death led to a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and fraternity.

Now, nine people — including 7 former fraternity members — have been charged, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

According to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, the charges range from involuntary manslaughter to reckless homicide.

Two of the students who were with Wiant when he died, received even more charges. Joshua Androsac, 20, was charged with involuntary manslaughter permitting drug abuse, hazing and trafficking in harmful intoxicants. Corbin Gustafson, 22, received the charge of reckless homicide.

“We’re out to save lives and to do that we need to make sure that we bring justice,” Kathleen Wiant said. “But especially today, we understand that there are no winners, and that is heavy on our hearts.”

In May of this year, the Sigma Pi fraternity was expelled from the university following the death of 18-year-old Collin Wiant, who died of asphyxiation after he was given whippets from his fraternity brothers. Ohio University later suspended all fraternities on campus. The university announced the indefinite suspension after allegations of widespread hazing came to light. A total of 15 fraternities will be impacted by the indefinite suspension which suspends all chapter events, meetings, and activities until further notice.

The closure of Sigma Pi Epsilon at Ohio University was the latest major Greek life suspension, expulsion, or overhaul in the last year, as schools such as Indiana University, the University of Michigan, Ohio State University, Texas State, Florida State, Ball State, Louisiana State, and Penn State have all suspended fraternities for various reasons.

Fraternities have been suspended or expelled across the nation as Greek life organizations and universities attempt to grapple with the pitfalls of hazing, alcohol and drug abuse, and sexual assault.