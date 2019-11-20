Maxwell Award Announces College Football Players of the Week for Week 12

As the college football season rolls on, the Maxwell Football Club continues to announce its weekly honors. Following Week 12 of the 2019 campaign, the Maxwell Football Club announced its latest Maxwell Award Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week will be recognized for overall performance on offense, defense or special teams, and the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week will be honored for outstanding defensive play.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week went to USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, who tossed 406 yards and four touchdowns in the Trojans’ win over rival Cal.

Defensively, Temple defensive end Quincy Roche picked up honors for his record-setting performance in the Owls’ win over Tulane. The redshirt junior set a single-game AAC record with six tackles for a loss, while adding 3 sacks, a forced fumble, and fumble recovery.

Additional information on the Week 12 Player of the Week winners can be seen below.

Maxwell Award Player of the Week: Kedon Slovis, QB, USC

Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis continued the momentum he has built in the last month, throwing for 400-plus yards for the third time in the last four weeks in the Trojan’s 41-17 victory over Cal. He finished the night 29 of 35 for 406 yards with four touchdowns. USC moved to 7-4 on the season and 6-2 in the Pac-12 with its win over Cal.

Bednarik Award Player of the Week: Quincy Roche, DE, Temple

Temple’s Quincy Roche has been named the Chuck Bednarik Award defensive player of the week after a second consecutive dominating performance. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end had 12 tackles, including six for loss, and three sacks, in Saturday’s 29-21 win over Tulane at Lincoln Financial Field. The redshirt junior also forced a fumble and recovered it and added a quarterback hurry. The six tackles for loss was a single-game AAC record.