College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Week 13

The third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2019 season were released on Tuesday, November 19 and the LSU Tigers continue to hold on to the top spot in the rankings. The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers round out the top three.

Sitting in the fourth and final playoff spot is the Georgia Bulldogs, while the Alabama Crimson Tide are on the outside looking in.

Where did your favorite team check in when the selection committee announced the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season?

A full look at the rankings for games played through November 16 can be seen below.

LSU (10-0) Ohio State (10-0) Clemson (11-0) Georgia (9-1) Alabama (9-1) Oregon (9-1) Utah (9-1) Penn State (9-1) Oklahoma (9-1) Minnesota (9-1) Florida (9-2) Wisconsin (8-2) Michigan (8-2) Baylor (9-1) Auburn (7-3) Notre Dame (8-2) Iowa (7-3) Memphis (9-1) Cincinnati (9-1) Boise State (9-1) Oklahoma State (7-3) Iowa State (6-4) Southern Cal (7-4) Appalachian State (9-1) SMU (9-1)

About the College Football Playoff: The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual. This season’s Playoff Semifinals will take place Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Capital One Orange Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 7, 2019, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.