Antonio Brown Apologizes to Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

The wild 2019 for Antonio Brown continues, with the former NFL wide receiver issuing his latest public comments on social media. After previously talking about his time with the New England Patriots in a negative light, Brown has once again flip-flopped in the public eye and changed his tune about the franchise.

In fact, Brown took to social media to apologize to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Brown had previously ripped Kraft during a social media outburst by mentioning the owner’s massage parlor scandal. “Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly,” Brown wrote at the time before deleting the tweet.

Now, the wide receiver claims all he wanted was to be a productive member of the organization while apologizing for the negative headlines he generated.

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely AB,” the pass-catcher wrote on Instagram.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.