The upcoming Cats movie certainly looks… interesting. In a way.

The famous musical penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber is receiving a silver screen adaptation this coming December. And the CGI used for the casts appearance is certainly… something.

People have taken to Twitter to voice their own opinions. And they are holding nothing back.

sonic movie team: hey guys! we acknowledge that our sonic is a hideous beast and will fix it so it'll be more appealing. thank you for the feedback :D#CatsMovie (2019): you will look at your sleep paralysis demons for two hours and you will like it — 🖤Angel 💜 #supportrottmnt (@BaezAngelG) November 19, 2019

Viewers will notice the very uncanny valley quality the films carries. The cast, all decked out to look like humanoid cats, look as though they simply had their faces pasted onto the bodies of their characters. I’m not quite sure I’ll ever grow used to the sight of Idris Elba covered head-to-toe in cat fur and adorned with cat ears. I didn’t even know that was a sight I’d see in my lifetime. And yet, here we are.

#CatsMovie

Therapist: Idris Elba cat can’t hurt you Idris Elba cat: pic.twitter.com/yGEUgPBah7 — Blake (@TheBlakeBagu) November 19, 2019

Also, there’s something odd about some characters wearing clothes while others don’t. Like, the clothed characters just make it more apparent just how naked the non-clothed characters are.

In all honesty, I want this to be good. As I do with just about any movie. And to it’s credit, the music and choreography seem fine. And some of the talent going into this, namely Ian McKellen and Idris Elba, are some personal favorites. But this CGI needs some serious sprucing up before they drop this movie proper.

I am going to be real here and say #CatsMovie genuinely looks really really good with the cinematography and music and cast and everything. It has potential to be smth. amazing but also what the fuck is with the hideous cgi compared to the 80s costumes lmao pic.twitter.com/tZ1wAAtEWe — Simon (@simonsweetsays) November 19, 2019

The film features the talent of Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, and James Corden.