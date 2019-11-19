Rapper Lil Reese, born Tavares Taylor, was shot outside of Chicago on Monday, November 11. ABC News reported that Lil Reese was inside of a vehicle when another open-fired and fleed the scene. When officers arrived, blood was on the driver’s seat and outside of the driver’s side door, but witnesses said Lil Reese had already been taken away by another man. The Chicago rapper was found at a local hospital before being transferred to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Reese was reportedly shot in the neck after recording a new track titled “Come Outside” and now that track has dropped.

“I appreciate everybody keeping me in they prayers tho I can’t lie thank y’all no matter what you do out here always talk to god,” Lil Reese wrote on Twitter following the incident. On Instagram he added “Made 4 it Lifes a gamble I got hella luck,” along with a photo that showed staples going across his throat where he was allegedly shot.

But what kind of heat was Reese dropping in the studio before getting run up on at a Chicago intersection?

“That boy scared, don’t come outside/ They throw rocks, they go hide,” he raps on the beat. “That ain’t how we rock up on my side/ It gonna be a homicide.” The tune also features the lines, “Pass to the bro, we flexin’/ F–k n—a know I get reckless/ B—h, I only rock Giuseppes/ And I can’t rock no tight jeans/ ‘Cause I can’t tuck my weapon.”

You can check out Lil Reese’s new track “Come Outside” below.

Lil Reese – “Come Outside” (Audio & Lyrics)

Lyrics for Lil Reese’s new track “Come Outside” will be added as soon as they become available. Be sure to share your thoughts on the new track in the comments section below.