Migos & mike’s HARDER Team Up & Launch $20,000 Contest

If you ever wanted to hang out with or party like the Grammy-winner rap group Migos, now is your chance. The Atlanta trio has teamed up with mike’s HARDER for a new contest that will run through the end of the year. At the end of the contest, one entrant will win a whopping $20,000 cash prize and more as part of a VIP prize pack.

“Migos are wild, unexpected and a whole lot of fun. This makes for a great collaboration with HARDER’s fearless and go-bolder mentality. They both work hard, and go even HARDER, setting a perfect tone for this partnership,” said Sanjiv Gajiwala, senior vice president of marketing, Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

The press release states:

Beginning November 19th* through December 31st, fans can enter the contest for their chance to be bad and boujee for a night, with an epic, trip for two, to go HARDER like Migos. In the end, two lucky winners will get to celebrate like – and with – the famously lavish moguls, complete with a $20,000 stack**, HARDER bling, dope accommodations and a luxury whip to transport them to a professional basketball game with the full Migos crew.

So what is in it for the winners? The prize pack includes:

A $20,000 stack (awarded as a check)

HARDER chain to show off your own personal drip

Dope accommodations during the stay

A ride in a luxury vehicle to box seats at a professional basketball game with the Migos crew in Atlanta

The prize pack includes a trip for two and you must be 21-years-old to be eligible to win.

You can simply enter the contest by following @HARDER on Twitter and sharing how you want to celebrate like Migos via your public profile using #DudeThatsMigos and #contest. If Twitter is not your preferred platform of choice, fans can enter by visiting www.dudethatsmigos.com. The contest will run through 11:59 pm ET on December 31, 2019, and winners will be announced in early 2020.