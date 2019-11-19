College Football Playoff Rankings Release Live Stream: November 19

The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday, November 19 as we approach the final stretch of the 2019 season. Unlike a week ago, the college football world escaped any major upsets so there won’t be the same kind of major movement that we saw in the most recent poll.

What kind of a shakeup will there be in the rankings ahead of Week 13?

The committee members will convene in person on Mondays and Tuesdays leading up to the release of the weekly rankings until the end of the year.

The final selection committee rankings of the 2019 season will be released on Selection Day, Sunday, December 8. The committee will also announce the matchups for the Playoff Semifinals at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, as well as the New Year’s Six bowl pairings.

Here is a full look at when the rankings will be released throughout the remainder season:

Tuesday, November 19 : 7 – 8 p.m. ET

: 7 – 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, November 26 : 7 – 8 p.m. ET

: 7 – 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, December 3 : 7 – 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7 – 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, December 8 (Selection Day): Noon – 4 p.m. ET

How To Live Stream College Football Playoff Rankings Release Online

Your best bet for watching the rankings release via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch College Football Playoff Rankings Release On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s rankings release on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the event on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the event for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.