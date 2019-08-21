Dancing With the Stars Cast 2019: Full List & Must-See Details

On Wednesday, August 21, the latest cast for the ABC reality series Dancing With the Stars was announced. The star-studded cast features former star athletes like Ray Lewis and Lamar Odom, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and more.
The full cast includes model Christie Brinkley, Brown, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, country singer Lauren Alaina, Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, Lewis, former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, Odom, Kenan and Kel star Kel Mitchell, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and The Office star Kate Flannery.
While we know the stars who will be appearing on the show, their partners have yet to be announced. According to host Tom Bergeron, “Some of our pros don’t know who they’re dancing with this season.”
The partnerships are set to be announced during the season premiere.
The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 16, 2019.
A full look at the cast for the upcoming season can be seen below.
Dancing With the Stars 2019 Cast
- Karamo Brown from Queer Eye
- Model Christie Brinkley
- Country singer Lauren Alaine
- Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek
- Former NFL player Ray Lewis
- Former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke
- NBA player Lamar Odom
- Kenan and Kel actor Kel Mitchell
- Former Supremes singer Mary Wilson
- Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
- The Office actor Kate Flannery
- The Bachelorette Hannah Brown
Dancing With the Stars: List of Winners
Season 1: Kelly Monaco and Pro Partner Alec Mazo
Season 2: Drew Lachey and Pro Partner Cheryl Burke
Season 3: Emmitt Smith and Pro Partner Cheryl Burke
Season 4: Apolo Anton Ohno and Pro Partner Julianne Hough
Season 5: Helio Castroneves and Pro Partner Julianne Hough
Season 6: Kristi Yamaguchi and Pro Partner Mark Ballas
Season 7: Brooke Burke-Charvet and Pro Partner Derek Hough
Season 8: Shawn Johnson and Pro Partner Mark Ballas
Season 9: Donny Osmond and Pro Partner Kym Johnson
Season 10: Nicole Scherzinger and Pro Partner Derek Hough
Season 11: Jennifer Grey and Pro Partner Derek Hough
Season 12: Hines Ward & Pro Partner Kym Johnson
Season 13: J.R. Martinez & Pro Partner Karina Smirnoff
Season 14: Donald Driver & Pro Partner Peta Murgatroyd
Season 15: Melissa Rycroft & Tony Dovolani
Season 16: Kellie Pickler & Derek Hough
Season 17: Amber Riley & Derek Hough
Season 18: Meryl Davis & Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Season 19: Alfonso Ribeiro & Witney Carson
Season 20: Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy
Season 21: Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough
Season 22: Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd
Season 23: Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy
Season 24: Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater
Season 25: Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
Season 26: Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson
Season 27: Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess