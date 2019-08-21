Dancing With the Stars Cast 2019: Full List & Must-See Details

On Wednesday, August 21, the latest cast for the ABC reality series Dancing With the Stars was announced. The star-studded cast features former star athletes like Ray Lewis and Lamar Odom, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and more.

The full cast includes model Christie Brinkley, Brown, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, country singer Lauren Alaina, Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, Lewis, former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, Odom, Kenan and Kel star Kel Mitchell, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and The Office star Kate Flannery.

While we know the stars who will be appearing on the show, their partners have yet to be announced. According to host Tom Bergeron, “Some of our pros don’t know who they’re dancing with this season.”

The partnerships are set to be announced during the season premiere.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 16, 2019.

A full look at the cast for the upcoming season can be seen below.

Dancing With the Stars 2019 Cast

Karamo Brown from Queer Eye

Model Christie Brinkley

Country singer Lauren Alaine

Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek

Former NFL player Ray Lewis

Former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke

NBA player Lamar Odom

Kenan and Kel actor Kel Mitchell

Former Supremes singer Mary Wilson

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

The Office actor Kate Flannery

The Bachelorette Hannah Brown

Dancing With the Stars: List of Winners

Season 1: Kelly Monaco and Pro Partner Alec Mazo

Season 2: Drew Lachey and Pro Partner Cheryl Burke

Season 3: Emmitt Smith and Pro Partner Cheryl Burke

Season 4: Apolo Anton Ohno and Pro Partner Julianne Hough

Season 5: Helio Castroneves and Pro Partner Julianne Hough

Season 6: Kristi Yamaguchi and Pro Partner Mark Ballas

Season 7: Brooke Burke-Charvet and Pro Partner Derek Hough

Season 8: Shawn Johnson and Pro Partner Mark Ballas

Season 9: Donny Osmond and Pro Partner Kym Johnson

Season 10: Nicole Scherzinger and Pro Partner Derek Hough

Season 11: Jennifer Grey and Pro Partner Derek Hough

Season 12: Hines Ward & Pro Partner Kym Johnson

Season 13: J.R. Martinez & Pro Partner Karina Smirnoff

Season 14: Donald Driver & Pro Partner Peta Murgatroyd

Season 15: Melissa Rycroft & Tony Dovolani

Season 16: Kellie Pickler & Derek Hough

Season 17: Amber Riley & Derek Hough

Season 18: Meryl Davis & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Season 19: Alfonso Ribeiro & Witney Carson

Season 20: Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 21: Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough

Season 22: Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd

Season 23: Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 24: Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater

Season 25: Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

Season 26: Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson

Season 27: Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

