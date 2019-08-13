Do PC Gamers have it better than Console Players when it comes to Offers?

In the past, consoles had a bigger share of the gaming market than PCs, but research shows that since 2013, the heftier devices have been on the rise. Indeed, a recent report suggested that PC had a 25 percent share of the overall gaming market, while consoles made up 19 percent. One of the main reasons that PCs are finally getting the better of consoles for the first time since the mid-1990s could be due to the fact that there are many more offers available online and on the Steam network.

Anyone considering whether to buy a new console or gaming PC has a lot of things to think about. While the Nintendo Switch is fairly new and could be a viable option for console aficionados, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have been around since 2013. Microsoft and Sony are both working on a new generation of consoles that will be released in the coming years. For that reason, it may be best to wait before buying either of those brands.

People who have their heart set on one of the leading consoles will see that there are some offers to be had in the online stores. The promotions vary throughout the year, and give players an opportunity to pick up some cheap titles. Also, becoming a member will result in free games each month, some of which are strong offerings. Recently, PS4 users were treated to Sonic Mania and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eI4hsOTQZME&w=560&h=315%5D

For players who are keen for an offer, it would make more sense to look to the PC market. Because there are so many online games, hosting sites have to run tantalizing promotions in order to attract players. This is seen frequently in the iGaming industry in particular. For example, the Lucky Pants Bingo deposit bonus gives players a 200 deposit match on bingo games or a 100 deposit match on slots. Bonuses like these provide great value for money, and they can be seen at a range of different iGaming sites.

For single player console-style games, PC players are well-catered for and can shop for numerous offers on the Steam network. The site is now running a summer sale which has some incredibly good deals for players. Recently released games like Devil May Cry 5 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey have been reduced by around $30 for a limited time. One of the standout deals is Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, which can be picked up for $19.79 down 67 percent from $59.99. Players tend to use these periods as a time to stock up on games, and can end up with enough titles to keep them busy until the next sale comes around.

It is clear that PC gamers have access to a much wider variety of offers, some of which represent extraordinary savings. In the immediate future, it looks as though PC will continue to hold a bigger share of the market than consoles. But this could easily change when the next generation of Xbox and PlayStation are released.