Top 10 Most Liberal Colleges In The USA

What are the most liberal colleges in the United States? In today’s political climate, we often hear about the liberal-leaning bias we get from a number of universities across the country. But what you may not know is that the most liberal colleges in the United States aren’t major universities.

The Princeton Review compiled data to highlight the most liberal student bodies in the country and many of the colleges you may not have heard of.

However, there is one trend with a majority of the colleges making the list coming from the northeast and west coast.

Who topped the list?

The full list of the top 10 most liberal colleges in the United States can be seen below.

10. Brandeis University

Location: Waltham, Massachusetts

Enrolled: 3,635 students

9. Mills College

Location: Oakland, California

Enrolled: 761 students

8. Scripps College

Location: Claremont, California

Enrolled: 1,059 students

7. Pitzer College

Location: Claremont, California

Enrolled: 1,112 students

6. Grinnell College

Location: Grinnell, Indiana

Enrolled: 1,712 students

5. Sarah Lawrence College

Location: Bronxville, New York

Enrolled: 1,339 students

4. Earlham College

Location: Richmond, Indiana

Enrolled: 1,060 students

3. Reed College

Location: Portland, Oregon

Enrolled: 1,447 students

2. Bennington College

Location: Bennington, Vermont

Enrolled: 775 students

1. Bryn Mawr College

Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Enrolled: 1,334 students