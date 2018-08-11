Top 10 Most Liberal Colleges In The USA

What are the most liberal colleges in the United States? In today’s political climate, we often hear about the liberal-leaning bias we get from a number of universities across the country. But what you may not know is that the most liberal colleges in the United States aren’t major universities.

The Princeton Review compiled data to highlight the most liberal student bodies in the country and many of the colleges you may not have heard of.

However, there is one trend with a majority of the colleges making the list coming from the northeast and west coast.

Who topped the list?

The full list of the top 10 most liberal colleges in the United States can be seen below.

10. Brandeis University

Location: Waltham, Massachusetts
Enrolled: 3,635 students

9. Mills College

Location: Oakland, California
Enrolled: 761 students

8. Scripps College

Location: Claremont, California
Enrolled: 1,059 students

7. Pitzer College

Location: Claremont, California
Enrolled: 1,112 students

View this post on Instagram

Rathje reflections.

A post shared by Grinnell College (@grinnellcollege) on

6. Grinnell College

Location: Grinnell, Indiana
Enrolled: 1,712 students

5. Sarah Lawrence College

Location: Bronxville, New York
Enrolled: 1,339 students

4. Earlham College

Location: Richmond, Indiana
Enrolled: 1,060 students

View this post on Instagram

Anna Mann’s view of Old Dorm Block.

A post shared by Reed College (@reedcollege) on

3. Reed College

Location: Portland, Oregon
Enrolled: 1,447 students

2. Bennington College

Location: Bennington, Vermont
Enrolled: 775 students

1. Bryn Mawr College

Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
Enrolled: 1,334 students

