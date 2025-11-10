Sydney Sweeney’s Movie Star Status Threatened as Christy Becomes Historic Box Office Bomb

Sydney Sweeney’s movie star status faces a serious setback as her boxing drama “Christy” has delivered historically poor box office numbers in its opening weekend.

The film earned just $1.3 million domestically despite opening in over 2,000 theaters – landing it among the top 10 worst debuts ever for a wide release. That translates to roughly $646 per theater, or about 43 tickets sold at each location (assuming the average $15 ticket price).

This performance effectively kills any Oscar buzz that had been building for Sweeney’s performance.

A Pattern of Box Office Struggles

The disappointing “Christy” numbers continue a concerning trend for Sweeney. Her previous 2025 releases – “Eden” and “Americana” – have also struggled commercially, with the three films likely to collectively gross less than $5 million worldwide.

Sweeney’s social media popularity hasn’t translated to ticket sales. While she maintains a strong Instagram following, that audience doesn’t appear motivated to support her theatrical projects.

Culture Crave highlighted the severity of “Christy’s” performance on Twitter, noting its place among the worst wide-release openings in box office history.

The actress still has one more chance to salvage her 2025 box office record.

Sweeney will star alongside Amanda Seyfried in “The Housemaid” – an adaptation of the popular thriller novel directed by Paul Feig – releasing on Christmas Day. It represents her most commercial project of the year by far.

If “The Housemaid” fails to connect with audiences, Sweeney’s position as a leading actress could be in jeopardy. Hollywood moves quickly to embrace new talent – particularly young blonde actresses who can potentially capture the same demographic appeal that’s been central to Sweeney’s rise while her actual filmography continues to underperform.

This December release may prove crucial for determining whether she can transform her social media popularity into actual box office draw.