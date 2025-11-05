Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Filed Harassment Complaint Against David Harbour During Stranger Things Filming

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a harassment complaint against her co-star David Harbour before filming began on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, according to recent reports.

The two actors share a close on-screen relationship in the hit Netflix series, with Harbour’s character Jim Hopper serving as a father figure to Brown’s Eleven – making these allegations particularly noteworthy for fans of the show.

The Daily Mail reports that Brown submitted “pages and pages of accusations” as part of her complaint, with an investigation that “went on for months.” The publication’s source emphasized the seriousness of the situation, though specifics about the nature of the allegations weren’t fully disclosed.

The report clarified that Brown’s complaint didn’t include any accusations of sexual misconduct.

Netflix has declined to comment on the situation.

During filming of the final season, Brown reportedly had a representative with her on set – suggesting production protocols were adjusted following her complaint.

Despite these behind-the-scenes tensions, Netflix recently released the official trailer for season 5, which includes scenes featuring both Brown and Harbour’s characters together.

The final season brings back the full ensemble cast including Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin. Newcomer Linda Hamilton joins as Dr. Kay, adding fresh talent to the beloved series as it approaches its conclusion.

What to Expect in the Final Season

Set in fall 1987, the official Netflix synopsis reveals that Hawkins is deeply scarred by the opening of the Rifts. Our heroes unite with one clear mission: find and kill Vecna.

The military has placed Hawkins under quarantine while intensifying their search for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, a familiar dread returns to the town.

The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Stranger Things has consistently been one of Netflix’s most-watched shows since its debut, with the production of its final season drawing particular attention from both fans and industry insiders.

The streaming giant has opted for a split release for the final season. Viewers can watch the first “volume” on Wednesday, November 26, with the second installment arriving as a Christmas Day release on December 25.

This staggered release approach mirrors Netflix’s strategy with previous high-profile series finales, allowing for extended audience engagement while building anticipation for the conclusion.