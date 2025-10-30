Stranger Things Season 5 Official Trailer Released: Final Season Revealed

Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for “Stranger Things 5” – the final chapter of its monster hit series. Fans won’t have to wait much longer, with the first batch of episodes landing on November 26.

All the familiar faces are returning for this last adventure. Winona Ryder continues as Joyce Byers, while David Harbour reprises his role as the gruff-but-lovable Jim Hopper. The young cast that’s grown up before our eyes – Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), and Sadie Sink (Max) – are all back in action.

The stakes couldn’t be higher this time around.

Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Joe Keery (Steve), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica) round out the returning ensemble. Jamie Campbell Bower returns as the terrifying Vecna, while newcomer Linda Hamilton joins the cast as Dr. Kay.

It’s been a long wait for fans – the previous season dropped back in 2022. The final season picks up in fall 1987, and things in Hawkins have taken a dark turn. According to Netflix’s synopsis, the town is now “scarred by the opening of the Rifts,” and our heroes have united with one clear mission: find and destroy Vecna.

There’s just one problem – the villain has vanished without a trace. No one knows where he is or what he’s planning.

The military has placed Hawkins under quarantine, complicating matters further. They’re also intensifying their hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, a familiar sense of dread returns to the town.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

After the first “volume” premieres on Wednesday, November 26, fans will have to wait exactly one month for the conclusion. The final episodes – which will wrap up the beloved series that began in 2016 – will hit Netflix on Christmas Day, December 25. It’s a fitting holiday gift for fans who’ve been along for the ride since the beginning.

The trailer hints at an epic conclusion to the saga that’s captivated audiences for nearly a decade, promising to tie up the loose ends while delivering the signature blend of horror, nostalgia, and heart that’s made the series such a cultural phenomenon.