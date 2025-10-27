Michael Strahan Visibly Disgusted as Terry Bradshaw Rambles About Pig Dealer

Sports fans appear to be growing increasingly frustrated with aging media personalities who refuse to step aside – with Terry Bradshaw emerging as perhaps the most polarizing figure in NFL broadcasting.

The 77-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been a fixture on Fox NFL Sunday for over three decades, but his rambling commentary style has become more pronounced in recent years. While not quite reaching the concerning levels of Lee Corso’s final ESPN appearances, Bradshaw’s on-air moments have become increasingly unpredictable.

It seems his colleagues might be feeling the strain too.

During Sunday’s broadcast, Michael Strahan’s facial expression told viewers everything they needed to know following one of Bradshaw’s particularly baffling tangents. As the panel previewed Monday night’s matchup between Kansas City and Washington, Bradshaw launched into an entirely unrelated story about accidentally texting someone “selling pigs” when he meant to contact Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Visual Evidence of Growing Frustration

The camera cut to Strahan immediately after Bradshaw’s pig-seller anecdote concluded, capturing the former Giants star’s unmistakable look of confused disgust. The moment quickly circulated on social media as fans related to Strahan’s visible frustration.

Fox pregame show is in its bag this morning pic.twitter.com/bOYaoLjpAQ — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) October 26, 2025

Bradshaw’s broadcasting career began at CBS after his playing days ended in 1984. There, he worked as a play-by-play announcer alongside Verne Lundquist before transitioning to hosting duties on The NFL Today with Greg Gumbel in 1990. He made the jump to Fox in 1994 when the network secured NFL broadcasting rights – meaning he’s held his current position for an astonishing 31 years.

Strahan, now 53, joined the Fox NFL Sunday crew in 2008 following his Hall of Fame playing career with the New York Giants. The defensive end spent all 15 of his NFL seasons with the same organization before moving to broadcasting – where he’s since become one of the network’s most reliable on-air personalities.

Unlike Bradshaw, Strahan has successfully expanded his media presence beyond sports, co-hosting “Good Morning America” and other entertainment programs while maintaining his football analysis role.