Sharks and alligators are crossing paths at Hilton Head Island in a stunning display that’s captivating visitors and locals alike.

The unique ecological conditions of the Low Country region create the perfect environment for these apex predators to share territory. Multiple rivers discharge freshwater into the Atlantic Ocean, creating brackish conditions throughout the area. This vibrant fishery naturally attracts numerous sharks — I once experienced this firsthand during a charter where we caught so many sharks that it hardly felt like fishing at all.

A recent TikTok video captured this rare convergence at Skull Creek in Hilton Head, quickly amassing 2.3 million views in just 48 hours.

It’s been several years since my last visit to the Skull Creek Boathouse. When in the area, we typically stay across the bridge in Palmetto Bluff but make a point to visit Hilton Head for a meal at this popular spot.

https://www.tiktok.com/music/Jaws-Main-Theme-7190203395859286017

Never have I witnessed anything like what TikTok user Gina Athans recently documented.

The footage shows several large lemon sharks swimming near a dock — then pans to reveal a substantial alligator resting just feet away from where people stand. All this activity occurs mere steps from Skull Creek’s oyster bar, where diners enjoy seafood seemingly oblivious to the prehistoric drama unfolding nearby.

Americans from the West Coast and European visitors simply can’t comprehend this reality: standing just one misstep away from waters teeming with massive sharks and alligators simultaneously.

The comments section reflects viewers’ anxiety about the precarious situation. One user (@keri) wrote: “I just know my body would absolutely YEEETT itself into that water against my will,” expressing distrust in her own reflexes. Another commenter, Victoria, pointed out what many were thinking: “y’all putting too much trust in that wooden railing!!!”

While the initial video might downplay the alligator’s size — showing only its head above water — a follow-up video reveals its true dimensions.

This wasn’t just any gator. It was a substantial specimen that would give anyone pause.

The proximity of these predators to human activity highlights the complex relationship between development and wildlife in coastal South Carolina.

A Natural Phenomenon in Tourist Territory

For those unfamiliar with the region, this interaction between freshwater and saltwater predators occurs regularly in the Lowcountry, though rarely so visibly or close to populated areas.

Lemon sharks (which can grow to 10+ feet) typically prefer coastal waters but will venture into brackish environments when hunting. Meanwhile, alligators — predominantly freshwater dwellers — can tolerate saltwater for brief periods, especially when food is abundant.

If you’re planning a visit to Hilton Head Island, the Skull Creek restaurants (Boathouse and Dockside) remain must-visit destinations for their seafood and waterfront views. Just arrive early — the wait lists grow quickly, especially during peak season.

And perhaps keep a slightly tighter grip on the railing.