Production Of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Accused Of Brutal Repression In Occupied Western Sahara

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic “The Odyssey” faces allegations of supporting “brutal repression” due to its filming location in Moroccan-occupied Western Sahara.

The Western Sahara International Film Festival (FiSahara) claims the production contributes to Morocco’s ongoing suppression of the indigenous Sahrawi people who inhabit the disputed territory. The controversy highlights the complex geopolitical situation that major film productions can inadvertently become entangled in.

“Nolan and his team, perhaps unwittingly, are contributing to Morocco’s repression of the Sahrawi people and to the Moroccan regime’s efforts to normalize its occupation of Western Sahara,” stated the director of FiSahara.

The statement continues with a pointed observation about cultural appropriation.

According to FiSahara, “Morocco routinely touts Sahrawi cultural expressions as uniquely Moroccan. They created a film festival in Dakhla to counter ours, and produce high-budget films that portray Western Sahara as part of Morocco. However, Sahrawis trying to make films about their lives are persecuted and must work clandestinely and at great risk to themselves and their families.”

The festival representatives believe Nolan’s team would be “horrified” if they fully understood the implications of filming in a territory where indigenous people can’t tell their own stories due to occupation.

Despite the controversy, “The Odyssey” boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, with Tom Holland as Telemachus and Zendaya portraying Athena. The stellar lineup also includes Charlize Theron (Circe), Anne Hathaway (Penelope), Benny Safdie (Agamemnon), and Lupita Nyong’o (Clytemnestra).

Star-Studded Cast and Anticipated Release

The production has attracted a remarkable collection of talent beyond its leading actors. Robert Pattinson, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, and Mia Goth join the cast alongside Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton. Additional performers include Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez, Corey Hawkins, Nick E. Tarabay, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, Michael Vlamis, Iddo Goldberg, Josh Stewart, Ryan Hurst, Anthony Molinari, and Logan Marshall-Green.

The film has already demonstrated its commercial appeal — IMAX tickets went on sale an entire year before release and promptly sold out. “The Odyssey” is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 17, 2026.

To build anticipation for “The Odyssey,” IMAX will rerelease eight of Nolan’s acclaimed works for limited theatrical runs. “Interstellar” and “Inception” will screen from Aug 20-25, while “Batman Begins” returns from Aug 22-24. Nolan’s most recent triumph, “Oppenheimer,” will show from August 22-27. The Dark Knight trilogy continues with “The Dark Knight” (August 23-25) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (August 24-26). Rounding out the retrospective are “Dunkirk” (August 26-28) and “Tenet” (August 27-28).

This marks Nolan’s first foray into adapting ancient epic poetry — a significant departure from his previous work in science fiction and historical drama.