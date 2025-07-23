James Cameron has announced that his adaptation of the upcoming book “Ghosts of Hiroshima” will deliver an unflinching look at the atomic bomb’s devastation – comparable to Steven Spielberg’s raw depictions in “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan.”

Cameron, who’s been immersed in the “Avatar” universe for nearly 25 years, plans to direct this adaptation of Charles Pellegrino’s book scheduled for release on August 5. The director’s commitment to this project signals a significant departure from his recent focus on Pandora’s fictional world.

“Ghosts of Hiroshima” chronicles the extraordinary journey of a man who survived both atomic bomb explosions – first at Hiroshima and then at Nagasaki.

The acclaimed filmmaker isn’t shying away from the horrific realities of nuclear warfare. He intends to create a film that’s “unsparing” in its portrayal of atomic devastation, following Spielberg’s approach to documenting historical atrocities.

This won’t be a sanitized historical account.

James Cameron says his film ‘GHOSTS OF HIROSHIMA’ will be “unsparing” in depicting the atrocities of what happened during the atomic blasts. He compares it to doing what Steven Spielberg did with ‘SAVING PRIVATE RYAN’ & ‘SCHINDLER’S LIST’ Find out more: https://t.co/Khzrf6khSt pic.twitter.com/CruxVvjA4N — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2025

Martin Sheen narrates the official book trailer for “Ghosts of Hiroshima,” which you can watch below. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the harrowing subject matter Cameron will tackle in his film adaptation.

Exclusive trailer for ‘GHOSTS OF HIROSHIMA’, the book James Cameron⁠ will adapt into a film

• Follows the man who survived the Hiroshima atomic blast, went to Nagasaki & survived the nuclear explosion there too • Trailer narrated by Martin Sheen with music by Hans Zimmer pic.twitter.com/lZlqY1hyZb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2025

Cameron recently criticized Christopher Nolan’s approach to portraying atomic devastation in “Oppenheimer,” calling it a “moral copout” despite admiring the film’s craftsmanship. In a Deadline interview, he explained: “Look, I love the filmmaking. But I did feel that it was a bit of a moral cop out. Because it’s not like Oppenheimer didn’t know the effects.”

He further elaborated on what he felt was missing: “There’s only one brief moment where he sees some charred bodies in the audience and then the film goes on to show how it deeply moved him. But I felt that it dodged the subject.”

Unlike what he perceives as Nolan’s hesitation, Cameron isn’t deterred by controversial subject matter. “I don’t know whether the studio or Chris felt that that was a third rail that they didn’t want to touch, but I want to go straight at the third rail. I’m just stupid that way.”

Before “Ghosts of Hiroshima” materializes, audiences will return to Pandora when “Avatar: Fire and Ash” – the third installment in Cameron’s sci-fi saga – arrives in theaters on Dec. 19. Journalists have already been treated to an early look at the trailer this week.