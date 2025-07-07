Popular Streamer Faces Backlash for Texas Flood Death Jokes

A Twitch streamer with 1.2 million followers has sparked outrage after making insensitive comments about children who died in the Texas floods. During his Saturday night broadcast, Nmplol joked about the 14 young victims who lost their lives in the devastating disaster.

“They don’t have much to live for anyway… when they grow up, everything’s going to be AI. Everything they learn will be on ChatGPT. There is no future,” he said during the livestream.

The controversial remarks quickly spread across social media platforms.

Initially, Nmplol refused to back down from his statements – even doubling down on his position when viewers expressed their shock at his comments.

He changed course hours later.

Following the widespread criticism, the streamer eventually issued an apology on Twitter. “Sorry guys joke went too far,” he wrote. “I wasn’t fully aware of the situation. It’s tragic what’s happened. I’ll be more mindful going forward. Hope everyone stays safe and dry in Texas. ❤️❤️”

The floods in Texas have claimed 47 lives in total, with reports indicating that 27 girls remain missing from a summer camp affected by the disaster.