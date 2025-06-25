Alicia Hannah-Kim Files Police Report After Alleged Bite from Cobra Kai Co-Star

‘Cobra Kai’ star Alicia Hannah-Kim has filed a police report against co-star Martin Kove, claiming he bit her arm during a fan convention. The incident, which allegedly occurred at Washington State Summer Con, left Hannah-Kim with a bruise but hasn’t resulted in criminal charges against the 78-year-old actor.

According to documents obtained by The Wrap, Hannah-Kim reported that after greeting Kove in the VIP section, he “suddenly grabbed her arm and bit her upper arm so hard it nearly drew blood,” causing her to cry out in pain. She told authorities that following the bite, Kove began kissing the area where he’d bitten her.

When confronted about his behavior by Hannah-Kim and her husband Sebastian Roche — who reportedly witnessed the altercation — Kove became defensive. He allegedly “exploded on them,” questioning how they dared to confront him while insisting he “did not do anything wrong.”

The veteran actor reportedly justified his actions by claiming they “play fight all the time on the set of Cobra Kai.”

TMZ adds that Hannah-Kim told police Kove “was furious and outraged and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me,” with Kove maintaining he had bitten her “for fun.”

Despite officers informing Kove that his actions constituted a crime, the 37-year-old actress declined to press charges. Instead, she requested an informational report be filed “in case this continues.” The police document included photographs showing a “very noticeable bite mark on her arm that was already turning blue and bruising.”

Following the incident, Kove — who has portrayed John Kreese in The Karate Kid franchise since 1984 — reportedly apologized to Hannah-Kim and her husband. Police then escorted him from the convention “due to his behavior” and instructed him not to return.