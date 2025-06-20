Massachusetts Police Hunt Cybertruck Driver After Alleged Pepper-Spray Attack Over Thumbs Down

Tesla’s Cybertruck has quickly become one of the most polarizing vehicles on the road – partly because of its unusual design, but increasingly due to its connection to Elon Musk. Many people have started giving thumbs-down gestures to Cybertrucks they spot in public. But one Cybertruck owner apparently took serious offense to this mild form of protest, leading to a confrontation that could land them in legal trouble.

The futuristic-looking SUV has been controversial since Tesla first revealed it back in 2019. That infamous unveiling didn’t exactly go as planned – the “unbreakable” windows immediately shattered when struck with a metal ball during the demonstration, creating an awkward moment that went viral.

Tesla originally promised the Cybertruck would hit the market in 2021 with a starting price around $40,000. Reality proved quite different. By the time the first trucks finally reached customers in late 2023, the base price had jumped to over $60,000. The delays weren’t just about pricing – they stemmed from numerous design challenges that became apparent once the vehicles started being tested in real-world conditions.

Musk’s increasingly political stance throughout 2024 hasn’t helped matters.

This shift has created an unexpected phenomenon among Tesla owners – many have started putting bumper stickers on their cars to clarify they purchased their vehicles “before Musk went political.” It’s their way of distancing themselves from the controversial CEO while still enjoying their electric cars.

Cybertruck owners, however, can’t as easily separate themselves from Musk’s public image. The massive stainless steel vehicles – with their deliberately attention-grabbing design – have become strongly associated with dedicated Musk supporters who embrace both the man and his vision.

This association has sparked a simple form of protest: the thumbs-down. When some people spot a Cybertruck on the road, they’ll flash this gesture (or occasionally something more vulgar) to express their disapproval – not necessarily of the vehicle itself, but what it’s come to represent.

It finally happened! The Cybertruck got a “thumbs down” from a fellow Tesla driver

It finally happened! The Cybertruck got a “thumbs down” from a fellow Tesla driver Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/PNUg5ioAtq — James Gomez Jr. 🔪 (@jamesgomezjr) April 26, 2024

While most Cybertruck drivers have learned to ignore these gestures, one owner in Palmer, Massachusetts apparently reached their breaking point this week. According to a post from the Palmer Police Department, after receiving a thumbs-down from another motorist, the Cybertruck driver followed the person to a gas station, confronted them – and then pepper-sprayed them before driving away.

Police described the suspect as “a white male, possibly in their 40’s wearing a ball cap” – a description that, stereotypically speaking, doesn’t narrow down the pool of potential Cybertruck owners very much.